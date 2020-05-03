Police identify Boston man killed in Andover crash

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a Boston man killed in a roll-over crash in Andover Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-93 northbound around noon found a Chevrolet van in the left travel lane that had rolled into the right travel lanes and struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy before stopping on the shoulder, officials said.

The driver of the van, later identified as Radhames Marrero, 35 was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old man from Dorchester, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

