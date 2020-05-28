Police identify Boston man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a Boston man who was shot and killed late on Wednesday night in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to several people shot in the area of Ames Street just before midnight found five men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The five men were taken area hospitals where one victim, Rolando Verdejo, 42, was later pronounced dead, according to police. The remaining men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two men had also presented themselves at local area hospitals around the same time, one suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot and the other from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Those injuries are believed to have come from an incident somewhere in the area of Massachusetts Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

