Police identify Brockton man killed in crash on Route 24 in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 32-year-old Brockton man who was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Randolph on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a mattress in the roadway around 8:20 p.m. found a vehicle that had veered off the road and struck a tree, according to state police.

The driver, Stefon C. Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

