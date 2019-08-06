MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 55-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a violent rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough on Tuesday that left two other people hospitalized.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 7:15 a.m. determined that a 24-year-old Lowell man driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza rear-ended a 2011 Ford Escape, causing it to roll over in the median, state police said.

The driver of the Escape, Lee Johnson, of Oakdale, was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead. Two of his passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to UMass Memorial to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to Marlborough Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

