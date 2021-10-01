BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a child with their car before fleeing from the scene in Dorchester.

Detectives will seek complaints in Roxbury District Court against the driver, whose name has not been released, Boston police announced Friday morning.

Francis Nedwell’s loved ones say he suffered serious injuries after being hit by a white SUV that fled the scene near the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The force of the impact left him pinned underneath a parked car.

The 11-year-old is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital for several injuries, including broken ribs and pelvis and damage to his liver and lungs.

The SUV was later located by police late Wednesday night.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

