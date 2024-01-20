LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 73-year-old man who is facing criminal charges in connection with a violent crash on Main Street in Lakeville on Friday that left a man dead and two other people hospitalized.

David Delorenzo, of Lakeville, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor resulting in serious bodily injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Elliot Farm around 5:30 p.m. found a four-vehicle crash involving a Hyundai Santa Fe, a Toyota Camry, an Audi S4, and a Chevrolet Silverado.

A passenger in the Camry, Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

DeLorenzo, the driver of the Santa Fe, was arrested after being taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The driver of the Silverado was treated at the scene. The driver of the Audi was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

DeLorenzo has been ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

The crash remains under investigation.

