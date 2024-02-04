FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the North Attleboro man who was found fatally shot on Interstate 95 in Foxboro late Saturday night as the search for the gunman continues, officials said.

Police are looking for information about a dark-colored, possibly black sedan that was heading southbound on Interstate 95 southbound in Foxboro around 10 p.m., when the driver fired multiple rounds into a black Mercedes, killing that driver, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The Mercedes then swerved into a Lexus SUV before crashing into the woods off the highway, police said. The driver, Justin R. Parker, 37, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, or who may have seen one or more dark-colored sedans operating erratically or at a high rate of speed on Rte. 95 before or after the area of Exit 16 to call 781-327-9801 and speak with State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Anyone with information or suspicion as to possible involved vehicles or parties should contact investigators as soon as possible.”

No additional information was immediately available.

