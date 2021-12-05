UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge late Saturday night.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 146 northbound found a 2004 Honda Accord and a 2018 Subaru outback engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Honda, Jonathan Marmol, 35, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts state police.

The driver of the Subaru, a 62-year-old West Boylston man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined Marmol had been traveling southbound on Route 46 when he crossed over the median into the northbound side, striking the Subaru.

All northbound lanes were shut down for approximately three hours and traffic was redirected by Rhode Island state police as troopers conducted an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

