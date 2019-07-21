Police identify driver, victim of deadly hit-and-run crash in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 52-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville on Saturday and the man who is facing charges in connection with the crash.

Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, Roxbury, will be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and committing a crosswalk violation, according to state police.

Police say Gedamu hit Cheryl Pauline Richards, of Somerville, as she was walking in a crosswalk on Mystic Avenue.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A witness told 7News they saw the driver initially get out of the car with their face covered before getting back in and driving away.

