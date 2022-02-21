FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the driver who died after their car landed on its roof in the ocean in Falmouth on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road discovered that a car, suspected of traveling at a high rate of speed, had gone over an embankment and plunged into the ocean, according to state police.

The driver, identified as James Koshivos, 21, Grafton, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Falmouth police said.

Crews used a crane to tow the car out of the water.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

