ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex police have identified the driver in a crash involving an electric scooter on Thursday.

Police say a silver Mercedes crashed into an 11-year-old riding an electric scooter at Western Avenue and Pond Street, and the Mercedes driver fled the area.

On Friday, the driver of the Mercedes came to the police station and cooperated with police. No charges have been issued at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

The 11-year-old was not seriously injured.

