MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim who drowned at a pond in Milton on Thursday has been identified by state police as a 39-year-old Quincy man.

The man, whose name has not been released, was with his son when he entered Houghton’s Pond around 6:30 p.m. to retrieve a soccer ball that had gone into the water, according to state police.

He ventured past the buoy rope and went underwater, state police said.

Witnesses called 911 when he did not resurface.

His body was found around 8 p.m. and brought back to shore.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)