Police identify elderly man killed in crash on Route 290 in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers are investigating an early morning crash in Shrewsbury that left a Billerica man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported car crash on Route 290 at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday found a Ford Focus that had been traveling westbound before it struck the guardrail, police said.

The driver and sole occupant, Gary Pike, 83, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

