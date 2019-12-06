Police identify elderly woman killed in crash with box truck in Northwood, NH

NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly woman has died following a violent crash involving a box truck on Route 4 in Northwood, New Hampshire on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. determined that a 2016 Western Star box truck was backing into a driveway when it was struck by a 1999 Ford Taurus, according to state police.

The driver of the Taurus, Marlene Bateman, 80, of Northwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and a passenger were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

