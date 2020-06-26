Police identify elderly woman killed in Quincy crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Quincy on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Street near the Southern Artery around 1 p.m. found the woman injured in the street, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, Julie Fisher who was in her 80s, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Her name has not yet been released.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene and the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was said to be cooperative with authorities.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

UPDATE: We are saddened to report this crash is now being investigated as a fatality. Our thoughts are with family of the deceased. Media inquiries should be directed to District Attorney Morrissey’s Office. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 26, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)