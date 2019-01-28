Police identify elderly woman killed in Sharon crash

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 73-year-old Rockport woman who was killed in a violent crash in Sharon on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash north of Exit 8 determined that a 2003 Jaguar sedan driven by Georganna Elheneidy had collided with a 2017 Volkswagen Passat driven by a 79-year-old Brewster woman, sending the Jaguar off the highway, down an embankment, and into a tree, state police said.

Elheneidy and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

