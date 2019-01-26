Police identify elderly woman killed in West Bridgewater rollover crash

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was killed Saturday when she was ejected from her car during a violent rollover crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near exit 16 around 8:20 a.m. determined that Ruth Nickerson, 70, of West Bridgewater, had been driving a 2005 Ford 500 in the left travel lane when she lost control and rolled over, according to state police.

Nickerson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she later succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 24 N/B, approx 1 mile north of x16 in #WestBridgewater, left in middle travel lanes closed due to rollover crash. Oper and soul occupant transported to Good Sam Hosp for treatment of serious injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 26, 2019

