Police identify elderly woman struck, killed by Brockton police cruiser

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police officials have identified the 75-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a Brockton police cruiser Tuesday night.

Maria Graca of Brockton was hit while walking down Main Street about 4:14 p.m. by a police cruiser responding to the scene of an emergency, according to police.

The officer had their emergency system activated at the time of the crash.

The officer stopped and administered first aid until other emergency personnel arrived.

Graca was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and then to Boston Medical Center where she later died.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation along with the state police collision analysis reconstruction section.

