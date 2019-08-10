Police identify Florida woman killed in NH rollover crash

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Florida woman who died in a violent rollover crash in Alstead New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported car crash on Comstock Road around 8 a.m. found a 2014 Ford Fusion upside down and partially submerged in Darby Brook, police said. T

A preliminary investigation suggests the Fusion had been traveling westbound when it left the roadway near the brook and overturned.

The driver, Jacqueline LaChapelle, 24, of Oviedo, died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)