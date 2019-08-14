Police identify jogger struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sutton

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who was apparently struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging along the side of the road on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man on the front lawn of a home on Singletary Road about 8:15 a.m. pronounced Daniel DeLima, of Millbury, dead at the scene, according to the Sutton Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests DeLima was struck by a passing vehicle while jogging.

Police say they are now looking for a white SUV that would have damage to the passenger side.

Wilfred Tremblay says his wife was the first to spot DeLima on the lawn.

“You hit someone or something, you stop. I don’t care if it’s a turtle,” he told reporters. “It’s just unconscionable that you don’t have the guts to stop.”

Neighborhood residents say most drivers in the area ignore the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

“People go like 50 or 60 mph down here. It’s kind of scary,” one resident told 7NEWS. “I have trouble backing out of my driveway.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Sutton Police Department, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, and the Central Mass. Law Enforcement Council’s crash reconstruction unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sutton Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

