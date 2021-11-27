LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Lowell, officials said Saturday.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a Llewelyn Street home Friday found the body of a woman later identified as Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22, of Boston. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined her death was a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

Police said the killing is not believed to be random. State police are investigating.

