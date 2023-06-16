ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton said Friday that they have identified a man accused of following a woman at night earlier this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the woman said the man followed her as she was walking from the South Acton MBTA stop.

A home surveillance camera was rolling when the woman walked to a nearby house for help. Police said the man then walked away after the homeowner said he was calling police.

Acton police shared video of part of the incident on Thursday and asked for the public’s help identifying the man seen following the woman. A day later, police said they had identified the man and spoken to him.

While no charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon, police said the incident remained under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)