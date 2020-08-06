Police identify man accused of stabbing, slashing 3 Saugus police officers

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man is facing numerous assault charges after officials say he stabbed or slashed three police officers who responded to a report of an overdue rental van at his home on Thursday morning.

Officers investigating a report of a stolen U-Haul vehicle at a home on Tuttle Street around 7:20 a.m. encountered 43-year-old Steven Sossong, who refused to leave the home, Assistant Saugus Police Chief Ron Giorgetti said at a news conference.

When the officers made entry into the home, Sossong allegedly stabbed them with a sharp weapon.

The injured officers were able to disarm Sossong and place him into custody.

All three were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

A fourth officer was also hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Giorgetti became emotional when he was asked how the officers were doing.

“They’re just beginning to comprehend what occurred,” he said before taking a long pause. “I think we’ll know more once we get additional information from the hospital.”

Sossong was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for an evaluation.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court on four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

One neighbor witnessed the incident unfold.

“They were going to break down the door. They kept screaming, ‘Open the door! Open the door!’ Finally, they broke it down,” she recalled. “The guy opened the window and the cops went in. One of them got stabbed in the arm and the other one got something with the head because he was on the stairs and they took both the cops to the hospital and then it was like over.”

Police say there is no danger to the community at this time.

An investigation is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.

We are awaiting information but have been made aware that multiple police are injured in Saugus. We have two of our associates headed to Saugus at this time. @SaugusPD — John Guilfoil PR (@GuilfoilPR) August 6, 2020

Large police situation in #Saugus, working to get details. Will update soon. @7News pic.twitter.com/f3dbVEpHLC — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 6, 2020

