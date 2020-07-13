Police identify man allegedly struck, killed by repeat impaired driver in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old Everett man they say was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Chelsea on Saturday who was impaired behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Sixth Street found Jeffrey Jean-Charles suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Ian Flynn, 26, of Peabody was taken into custody at his home without incident early Saturday morning and is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury or death, OUI second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

