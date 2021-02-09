Police identify man arrested in connection with murder in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was arrested in connection with a murder in East Bridgewater.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday found a 70-year-old man suffering from apparent head trauma, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led detectives to a home in Brockton, where Stephen Walcott, 42, was arrested on charges of murder and violating a restraining order.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Lisa Walcott identified Stephen as her brother and said that her father was the victim

“My dad will be with me forever,” she told 7NEWS through tears at the scene. “He’s just the best, he’s the best guy, you know. He would do anything for anybody. And he’s just not gone. He’s still here.”

No additional information was immediately available.

