Police identify man, boy killed in North Hampton, NH fire

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State officials have identified the man and boy who died after a fire broke out at a North Hampton, New Hampshire home Friday night.

Firefighters responding to a blaze at a two-family home on Lovering Street at 8:15 p.m. found a man and child at the house and flames and thick smoke pouring out of the second floor.

Benjamin Fauteux, 23, of Hillsboro, and Emerson Quinonez, 1, of North Hampton, were taken to the hospital and were later pronounced dead. Officials said the two died due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is still under investigation and a cause has not been determined.

No additional information has been released.

