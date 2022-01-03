DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that left three other people injured in Duxbury late Sunday night.

Richard T. Nohelty, 28, was arrested on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a multi-car crash on Route 3 northbound in the area of Route 14 just before 10:30 p.m. found one person suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Nohelty allegedly fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area.

Patrol units, a K9 unit, and an Air Wing helicopter were deployed to search for Nohelty, who was located by Scituate police around 11:40 p.m., state police said.

Nohelty was transported to South Shore Hospital with possible minor injuries.

The motorist who suffered serious injuries was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Two other motorists were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates Nohelty was driving north when his car struck the guardrail on the left side of the road and became disabled in the left travel lane. The other drivers were then involved in chain-reaction crashes after one of them swerved to the right to avoid hitting Nohelty’s car.

It’s not clear when Nohelty will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)