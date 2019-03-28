Police identify man critically injured in deadly New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the New Bedford man who remains in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a violent crash that began as a police chase in Fairhaven Wednesday and left one woman dead.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of Ashley Boulevard and Tallman Street about 9:49 a.m. found a Toyota Corolla and a Chevy Malibu that had been involved in a head-on collision, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Kyle Murphy, 28, the passenger in the Corolla, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Corolla, 68-year-old Janet Murphy, was pronounced dead as she was being taken to the hospital.

One of the occupants of the Malibu was located at the scene.

A second occupant, later identified as James Bennet-Werra, is believed to have fled the area and is now wanted on outstanding warrants.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

