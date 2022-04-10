BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a man shot and killed in Boston Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Washington Street in Roslindale found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Dreshaun Johnson, 31, of Mattapan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)