BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Charlestown early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside of 6 Mystic Place around 3:20 a.m. found Jawad Muhammed, 33, of Mattapan, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Boston police said.

Boston EMS arrived and pronounced him deceased.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

