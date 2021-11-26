BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Hyde Park on Monday.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of Maple Street just before 10 p.m. found Noel Jimenez, 30, of Hyde Park, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

