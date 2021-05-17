BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. found Gerie Acevedo, 29, of the South End, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS transported Acevedo to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

