BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a 911 call in the area of 7 Shelby St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. found Diion Reid, 27, of East Boston, in a parked vehicle suffering from traumatic injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Reid was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

