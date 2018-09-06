Police identify man found dead in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man found dead near Ryan Playground in Charlestown early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a call for an assault in progress in the area of 75 Alford St. about 3:41 a.m. found Joshua Rivera, 54, of Northampton, suffering from undetermined traumatic injuries, police said.

Rivera was declared dead at the scene.

People living nearby say during the day the park is full of families; however, this changes after baseball season is over and the lights on the field are off at night.

“There’s been a lot of homeless people and a lot of fights and drugs in this area, in Ryan Park and across the street,” Robert Ragucci said.

