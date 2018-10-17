Police identify man found dead in lake near his boat

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Williston police have released the name of the man found dead in Vermont’s Lake Iroquois.

Crews were called to the scene Monday night and found the body of 45-year-old Kyle E. Ebbett of Essex, who was reported missing after he did not return from a fishing trip. Police say his body was found near his boat in shallow water.

Authorities say he had a cellphone and a life vest. Police say they do not consider the incident to be suspicious, but a “freak accident.”

An autopsy is expected later this week in Burlington.