BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man killed at the Charlestown marina over the weekend.

Police say 65-year-old Joseph Donohue, of Charlestown, was found dead in a boat at the marina on Sunday.

Donohue’s family says they are grateful for the love and support they’ve received in this difficult time.

“Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” said the Donohue family in a statement. “Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague. Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others.”

Investigators say Donohue died from multiple stab wounds.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)