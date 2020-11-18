Police identify man killed in crash on Route 2 in Templeton

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man who was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Templeton on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on the highway around 10 p.m. found a 2013 Mazda 3 sedan that had collided with an abutment under the Otter River Road Bridge, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that 36-year-old Jonathan Marsh, of Athol, was behind the wheel and traveling east on the highway when he veered left and struck the concrete structure supporting the bridge.

Marsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

