Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Dorchester earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Ellington Street on Aug. 2 found John Ramsey, 25, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

