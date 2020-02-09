Police identify man killed in logging truck crash on Mass. Pike in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 73-year-old Wales man who died in a logging truck crash on the Mass. Pike in Stockbridge on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash found a logging truck that had gone off the highway and crashed into a gully in the median, according to state police.

The driver, Roger F. Tetrault, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)