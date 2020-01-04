Police identify man killed in Lynn shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn on Saturday morning that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Lander and Howard streets about 5 a.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lynn police.

The man, identified as Bryan Omar Mendez of Worcester, was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

