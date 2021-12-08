MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have identified the man who was killed in a two-car crash late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Front Street near County Club Drive in Manchester just after 10 p.m. found a damaged Chevrolet pickup truck and Toyota SUV, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The driver of the pickup truck, David Sizer, of Allenstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman from Manchester, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

County Club Drive was temporarily closed while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

