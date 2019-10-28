Police identify man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 25-year-old California man who was killed in a shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning that left two other people injured.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 81 Westminister Ave. at 3:47 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and Hamza Warsame, of Pasadena, was pronounced dead, police said.

The other person was treated for life-threatening injuries and officers found a third person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the area of Ruthven Street and Walnut Street, police said. That person’s injuries were related to the Westminister Avenue scene, police said.

The shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)