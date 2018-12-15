Police identify man killed in Spencer crash that left 2 others seriously injured

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer police have identified the 25-year-old man who was killed in a violent crash in Spencer Friday night that left two others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 49 about 9:37 p.m. found a damaged Buick Regal sedan and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Spencer police.

The driver of the sedan, Cole Victor, of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Erik Anderson, 40, of Spencer, and the passenger of the sedan, Toni Doldo, 23, of Spencer, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated.

A preliminary investigation suggests Victor’s vehicle was traveling north and strayed into the southbound lane, striking Anderson’s pickup truck.

Police are crediting several good Samaritans who stopped after the accident with getting Anderson out of the burning pickup truck.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)