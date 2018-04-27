Police identify man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed this week in Springfield.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni on Thursday identified the victim as 25-year-old Jose Perez.

Police say the city resident was shot at Worthington and Federal streets at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He was conscious when found by police, but later died at a hospital.

No suspect information has been released. Police continue to investigate.

Perez’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)