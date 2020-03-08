Police identify man killed in Wales car crash

WALES, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified a man killed in a fatal car crash in Wales Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Hollow Road at 11:20 a.m. found a 2010 Toyota Rav4 that had slammed into a utility pole, according to state police.

The driver, Liam Boehne, 44, of Wales, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

