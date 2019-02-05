Police identify man killed in Wareham hit-and-run

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the man killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Wareham.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 195 around 5 a.m. found a Nissan Titan pickup truck with front-end damage.

A preliminary investigation suggests a large construction dump truck was the second vehicle involved in the crash and that the driver left the area moments after the collision.

Joseph Faria, 48, of Fall River was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

He was a passenger in a car driven by a 33-year-old Fall River man, who was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

Authorities are still searching for a dump truck in connection with the hit-and-run, according to police.

The dump truck has a gray body and steel tailgate and is likely to have sustained damage to the driver-side rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call State Police Detectives in the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office at 508-894-2600 or the State Police Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.

