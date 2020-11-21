Police identify man killed in Warwick, RI crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who died after a crash in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash south of Cowesett Road around 7:40 a.m. found a 2017 Kia Sportage west of Route 95 that had struck several trees, state police said.

The driver, identified as Ravi Rahul, 41, of Exeter, Rhode Island, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital but died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1064.

