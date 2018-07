WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the man who was killed in a violent rollover crash in Wrentham early Sunday morning.

Chan Pheng Keoboonthanh, 68, of Middelboro, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover on Route 495 southbound about 3 a.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)