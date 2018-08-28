Police identify man run over by truck in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was run over by a delivery truck while he was lying in the drive-thru lane of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports that Bristol police identified him Tuesday as Jose Garcia Acosta, a 46-year-old Mexican citizen who was living in Bristol.

Police said he was run over around 2 a.m. on Aug. 15 by a truck driven by a Pawtucket man making a delivery to the shop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not an employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts and it remains unclear why he was lying in the drive-thru lane.

Police said no charges would be filed against the truck driver, who authorities did not identify.

