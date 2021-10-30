FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a Framingham home early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside a Hayes Street residence around 1:19 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. The man, identified as Eric Hargrett, 34, of Framingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the shooting did not appear to be a random attack. The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

